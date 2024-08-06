Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EGP)

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $179.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

