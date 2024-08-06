Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.1 %

QRTEA stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

