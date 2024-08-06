Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

