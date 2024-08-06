Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

In other news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

