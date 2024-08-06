Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

METC opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

