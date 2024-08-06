RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMAX opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

