Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-4.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 1,822,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

