Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.
Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %
O opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
