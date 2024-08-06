Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.65. 165,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -305.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.