Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.16 on September 16th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.7 %
RTO stock opened at GBX 451.80 ($5.77) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 621.80 ($7.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 438.43. The company has a market cap of £11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,032.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial
In other news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,719.05). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
