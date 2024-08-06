Research Analysts Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.52. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.75 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $951.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $924.55 and a 200-day moving average of $946.61. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

