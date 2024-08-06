Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pharming Group’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pharming Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Pharming Group stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

