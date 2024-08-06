ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.70.

ResMed Trading Up 2.1 %

RMD stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.22. The company had a trading volume of 325,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.95. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $225.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,726 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,927. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

