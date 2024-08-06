Reviewing Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Domo has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Domo and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 4 1 0 2.20 Shopify 1 14 23 0 2.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $77.62, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Domo.

76.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -24.14% N/A -36.22% Shopify -2.82% 7.36% 5.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domo and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $318.99 million 0.91 -$75.57 million ($2.10) -3.62 Shopify $7.06 billion 9.55 $132.00 million ($0.17) -307.82

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shopify beats Domo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

