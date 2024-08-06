Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 1,832,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
