Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.