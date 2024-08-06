Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) versus New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Financial Analysis

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 5 5 1 2.64 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $54.18 billion 1.46 $10.06 billion N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A -5.09% -4.88%

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities. The Minerals segment is involved in mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock, and iron concentrate and pellets; diamond mining, sorting, and marketing; and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines; and refineries, smelters, processing plants and power, and shipping facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

