Robert W. Baird Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $169.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MIDD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,086. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.