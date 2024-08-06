Robert W. Baird Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $14.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.84.

NOVA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,864,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

