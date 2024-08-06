Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RHHBY opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Roche has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Roche by 10.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

