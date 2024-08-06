Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. 2,541,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,637. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

