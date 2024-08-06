Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Barclays boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.6 %

RKT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

