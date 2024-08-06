Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 275,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,497. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

