Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RCKT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 314,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.