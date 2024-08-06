Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

RMTI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

