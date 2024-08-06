Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% on Monday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $72.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $48.49 and last traded at $49.19. 2,303,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,760,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

