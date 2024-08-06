Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Raised to GBX 535

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.07) to GBX 535 ($6.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.41) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 416.25 ($5.32).

LON:RR traded down GBX 20.10 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 443.80 ($5.67). 34,134,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,530.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,139.42). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,401.34). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,112 shares of company stock worth $1,387,547. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

