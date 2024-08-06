Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.
PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
Perion Network Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,657,000 after buying an additional 624,441 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,059,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
