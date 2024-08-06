Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

PERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Perion Network Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,657,000 after buying an additional 624,441 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,059,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.