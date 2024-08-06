Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 399,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 216,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

