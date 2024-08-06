Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

