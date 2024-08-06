Roth Capital Comments on CECO Environmental Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CECO Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ CECO opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 293,187 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.