Roth Capital Weighs in on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

