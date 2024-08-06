Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

NNN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,699. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

