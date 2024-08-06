Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $260.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.57.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.61. The company had a trading volume of 313,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,785. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,008.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

