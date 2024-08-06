Royal Bank of Canada Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $48.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 450,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after acquiring an additional 478,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,053,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after acquiring an additional 294,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,441,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

