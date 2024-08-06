Royal Bank of Canada Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $37.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDN

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

RDN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 258,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,606. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.