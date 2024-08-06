Royal Bank of Canada Trims W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $972.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $978.00 to $972.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $13.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $963.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $946.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

