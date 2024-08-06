Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives $45.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,115,000.

RBRK stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

