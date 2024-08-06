Rune Price Reaches $3.09 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $15,379.02 and $112,895.55 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.05586159 USD and is up 8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $175,110.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

