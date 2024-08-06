RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

RxSight Stock Up 18.4 %

RxSight stock traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 807,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,172. RxSight has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

