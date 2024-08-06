Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.60) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

SAGE opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

