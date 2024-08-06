Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.99. 371,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,278.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

