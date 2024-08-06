SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

