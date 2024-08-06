Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.57.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 300,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

