Scholar Rock (SRRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
