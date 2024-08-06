Scholar Rock (SRRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.