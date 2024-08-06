Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

