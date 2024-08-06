Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

