Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 285,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $64,606.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $64,606.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,470.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,841 shares of company stock worth $4,972,742. 57.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $122,715,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

