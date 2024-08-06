Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sendas Distribuidora to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASAI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 149,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,981. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

