Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:SENS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
