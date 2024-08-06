Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.38 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.